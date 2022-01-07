Biden Not Directing US Justice Dept. by Calling January 6 'Insurrection' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden was not directing the Justice Department to act in a certain way or pursue certain charges when he described the breach of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 as an "armed insurrection", White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"The President wants the Justice Department and the Attorney General to act independently... He was not making a judgement about or direction of what the Justice Department should do or how they should behave or act, and I don't think the Justice Department or Attorney General sees that he did either," Psaki said in response to a question about Biden's use of the phrase to describe the Capitol breach.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. A group entered the building, resulting in the death and injury of several law enforcement officers and protesters.

More than 700 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the January 6 US Capitol breach, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.