Biden Not Expected To Announce Intention To Run For Second Term 'Any Time Soon' - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 08:03 PM

President Joe Biden is not expected to announce his intention to run for re-election in the 2024 race "any time soon," Axios reported on Monday

Biden has no immediate plans to announce that he would run for a second term and his decision may be delayed until late July or even the fall, the report said, citing advisers to the president and other close political allies.

There are no signs that Biden will change his mind about entering the 2024 presidential race, but Vice-President Kamala Harris would be left with an advantage in the event he opts out of him and thus foreclose options for other potential Democratic candidates, the report said.

Biden's decision to wait before officially launching a campaign is influenced by having no real electoral challenges as opposed to the situation in the Republican party, the report said.

Actual or potential Republican presidential candidates will not affect Biden's timing, the report cited a Biden adviser as saying.

In addition, July and August are considered months during which it is more difficult to fundraise and Biden advisers may want to push the potential official announcement in the fall, the report added.

