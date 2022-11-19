Biden Not Given Advance Notice of Garland Decision to Name Special Counsel - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) President Joe Biden was not given advance notice of US Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel in two probes related to former President Donald Trump, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"No, (Biden) was not aware, we were not aware...

We were not given advance notice," Jean-Pierre said during s press briefing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel in probes into the possible attempts by Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election and Trump's handling of classified documents from his time in office.

Jean-Pierre did not provide Biden's reaction to the appointment and referred all questions on the matter to the Justice Department.