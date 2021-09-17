Biden Not Looking to Escalate Cold War With China - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden is not seeking to heighten the Cold War with China, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

When asked whether Biden is looking to escalate the Cold War with China, Psaki stated, "No.

"

"This partnership announced yesterday is not about any one country, this is about advancing our strategic interest, the strategic interest of the United States upholding the international rules-based order and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Psaki said.