Biden Not Making Indo-Pacific Trip to 'Arm Twist' Countries on China Ties - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden is not making an upcoming trip to the Indo-Pacific region to pressure other countries regarding ties to China, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"We are not making countries choose between the United States and the PRC," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We are not going to the Indo-Pacific this week to arm twist.

"

Biden still expects to depart later this week for a trip to the Indo-Pacific region, including stops in Japan for a G7 summit and Australia for a meeting of Quad leaders, Kirby said.

Biden's trip will also include a stop in Papua New Guinea - the first time a sitting US president has visited any Pacific Island country.

Biden will discuss cooperation on areas including emerging and critical technologies, public health and climate change during his meetings, Kirby said.