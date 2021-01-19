UrduPoint.com
Biden Not To Lift COVID Travel Restrictions On Visitors From Europe, Brazil - Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:50 AM

Biden Not to Lift COVID Travel Restrictions on Visitors From Europe, Brazil - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden will not lift coronavirus-related travel restrictions on entry from Europe and Brazil, Biden's spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump lifted COVID-19 restrictions on entry to the United States from the Schengen Area, the UK, Ireland and Brazil from January 26, according to a proclamation on the White House's website.

"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26.  In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Psaki said on Twitter.

