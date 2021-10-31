Biden Notes Importance of 'Adequate' Fuel Supply in World Market - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) US President Joe Biden told G20 leaders about the need to have an "adequate" supply of fuel in the world market the amid global transition to clean energy sources, a senior White House official said on Saturday.

The US president said that the adequate supplies were needed at the moment of the transition to a carbon-free economy that is stretched out in time, the official told reporters.

The leaders of the world's 20 largest economies gathered for a two-day in-person summit on Saturday in Rome. The agenda included fuel shortages and rising prices for it.