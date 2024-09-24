Biden notes 'remarkable sweep of history' in final UN address as president; seeks to calm Mideast tension

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) US President Joe Biden Tuesday delivered his final speech to the UN General Assembly, saying that a diplomatic solution between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah was still possible, as he called for easing tensions in the middle East.

With four months left in office, Biden stepped up to the podium, with wars in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine and Sudan still raging and likely to outlast his presidency, which ends in January.

Biden noted the "remarkable sweep of history" he had seen in his long time in public service, saying "things can get better."

"I know, I know many look at the world today and see difficulties and react with despair," the president said. "But I do not. I won't."

The UNGA's 79th session brought leaders from across the globe, including Pakistan's Prime Minister, to New York.

The themes of the president's speech encompassed many of his foreign policy themes throughout his administration — rallying the world around Ukraine, managing global competition and emphasizing the importance of sustaining the UN Charter.

On Tuesday, the president urged world leaders to remember that "some things are more important than staying in power," emphasizing the value of "we the people" after his own decision to step aside from his reelection race.

"We must never forget who we're here to represent," Biden said. "We, the people. These are the first words of our Constitution, the very idea of America, and they inspired the opening words of our UN Charter. I've made the preservation of democracy the central cause of my presidency.

"This summer, I faced a decision whether to seek a second term as president. It was a difficult decision. Being president has been the honour of my life. There's so much more I want to get done. But as much as I love the job, I love my country more. I decided after 50 years of public service, it's time for a new generation of leadership to take my nation forward.

My fellow leaders, let us never forget, some things are more important than staying in power."

The unyielding tension in the Middle East also promises to dominate much of the session.

Biden has said he believes a cease-fire and hostage negotiation agreement is close, but nearly one year after Oct. 7, a deal remains elusive. Earlier this month, Biden said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to secure a deal.

"Since Oct. 7, we've also been determined to prevent a wider war that engulfs the entire region," the president said. "Hezbollah, unprovoked, joined the Oct. 7 attack launching rockets into Israel. Almost a year later, too many on each side of the Israeli Lebanon border remain displaced. Full scale war is not in anyone's interest."

Israel's missiles slammed into southern Lebanon on Monday, killing nearly 500 people, according to Lebanon's health ministry, as Israel claimed it was targeting Hezbollah weapons hidden in residential buildings. The explosions came as Israel heralded a new wave of attacks in Lebanon, warning civilians to flee from any buildings or areas where the organization had weapons or fighters positioned.

A senior US administration official called the situation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon "delicate and dangerous."

Following former President Donald Trump's presidency, Biden has emphasized that close relationships with allies are in America's best interest. He reiterated that sentiment on Tuesday.

"My fellow leaders, I truly believe we're at another inflection point in world history where the choices we make today will determine our future for decades to come," Biden said.

"Will we stand behind the principles that unite us? Will we stand firm against aggression? Will we end the conflicts that are raging today? Will we take on global challenges like climate change, hunger and disease?"

APP/ift