Biden Notifies US Congress of Plans to Designate Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US President Joe Biden issued a letter to Congress notifying the legislature of his intention to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally.

"In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961... I am providing notice of my intent to designate Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally, " Biden said in his letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden acknowledged Qatar's long-time contribution to the US-led efforts in the Central Command area of responsibility.

The US president also noted deep bilateral defense and security cooperation with Qatar.

Earlier on Monday, Biden said in a meeting with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House that this designation will reflect the importance of bilateral partnership.

Biden also welcomed a new deal that Qatar Airways signed earlier on Monday with Boeing for the supply of 34 777-8 wide-body cargo aircraft. This deal will support tens of thousands jobs in the United States, he added.