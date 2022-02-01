UrduPoint.com

Biden Notifies US Congress Of Plans To Designate Qatar As Major Non-NATO Ally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Biden Notifies US Congress of Plans to Designate Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US President Joe Biden issued a letter to Congress notifying the legislature of his intention to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally.

"In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961... I am providing notice of my intent to designate Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally, " Biden said in his letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden acknowledged Qatar's long-time contribution to the US-led efforts in the Central Command area of responsibility.

The US president also noted deep bilateral defense and security cooperation with Qatar.

Earlier on Monday, Biden said in a meeting with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House that this designation will reflect the importance of bilateral partnership.

Biden also welcomed a new deal that Qatar Airways signed earlier on Monday with Boeing for the supply of 34 777-8 wide-body cargo aircraft. This deal will support tens of thousands jobs in the United States, he added.

Related Topics

White House Qatar Nancy United States Congress Jobs

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

4 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

4 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

4 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

4 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

4 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>