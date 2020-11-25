Biden NSA Pick Pledges to Reimagine US National Security to Address Unprecedented Crises

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Jake Sullivan, who is projected US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for National Security Advisor, pledged on Tuesday to work on re-imagining US national security to address the unprecedented domestic and global crises.

"You have... tasked us with reimagining our national security for the unprecedented combination of crises we face at home and abroad - the pandemic, the economic crisis, the climate crisis, technological disruption, threats to democracy, racial injustice and inequality in all forms," Sullivan said.

Sullivan made the comments during a presentation of Biden's nominees for top foreign policy and national security positions in what is expected to be the new administration.

"The work of the team behind me today will contribute to progress across all of these fronts," he said.

Sullivan, who served as National Security Advisor to Biden during his tenure as Vice-President during the Obama administration, also promised to remain vigilant in the face of enduring threats - from nuclear threats to terrorism.

