UrduPoint.com

Biden, Nuland Leading US Into Nuclear Armageddon - Ex-FBI Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Biden, Nuland Leading US Into Nuclear Armageddon - Ex-FBI Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) President Joe Biden and senior White House and State Department officials are leading the United States and the world into nuclear annihilation, former FBI Special Agent Coleen Rowley told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced Moscow was pulling out of its long-running talks with the United States for a new START treaty during his Tuesday address to the Federal Assembly. He also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering new nuclear weapons tests.

"The neocons' hell-bent plans for 'full spectrum dominance' have been a long time in the making, having even been publicly announced decades ago, but now... we've truly reached the eve of destruction," Rowley, a Time magazine Whistleblower of the Year, said.

In addition to Biden, senior State Department official Victoria Nuland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House security aide Jake Sullivan, are leading oblivious Americans right into "nuclear Armageddon," Rowley added.

The United States was far closer to catastrophic global war than the American people realized, Rowley said.

"The situation is just so 11th hour and 59 minutes' bad," she warned.

Earlier in the day, Biden described Russia's decision as a "big mistake" as the presidents of Romania, Slovakia and Poland greeted him at the Bucharest Nine meeting. This came after Biden earlier in the week delivered a fiery speech in Poland intended to rally NATO to back Ukraine against Russia.

New START, in effect since February 5, 2011, is the last remaining legally binding arms agreement between the United States and Russia - the two countries with the largest nuclear capabilities.

Under the treaty, the United States and Russia have been required to reduce their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers, and 1,550 deployed warheads.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear White House Victoria Bucharest Vladimir Putin Poland Romania United States Slovakia February FBI Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

25 minutes ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

1 hour ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

1 hour ago
 WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health ..

WHO using Syria sanctions pause to ship in health supplies

1 hour ago
 Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Min ..

Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Minister of State for Poverty All ..

1 hour ago
 Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

Markets stabilise ahead of Fed minutes

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.