Biden, Obama to Laud Affordable Care Act Success on 12th Anniversary - White House

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama will celebrate the success of the Affordable Care Act as well as of Medicaid on April 5, the White House said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama will celebrate the success of the Affordable Care Act as well as of Medicaid on April 5, the White House said in a press release on Monday.

"The President, the Vice President, and former President Barack Obama will deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans as part of the President's agenda to cut costs for American families," the release said.

The White House said Biden will take additional action to further strengthen the ACA and save families hundreds of Dollars a month on their health care.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and other members of Biden's cabinet will attend the ceremony, the release said.

The ACA is a signature pieces of legislation of the Obama administration that enabled an estimated 31 million Americans in the ACA marketplace of gained Medicaid coverage.

Public sentiment about Obamacare has shifted from opposition to support with about 51 percent supporting the ACA as per polling conducted over the past ten years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.