WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Biden raised objections to China's "coercive" actions toward Taiwan in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, the White House said in a readout.

"(Biden) raised US objections to the PRC's coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan, which undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, and jeopardize global prosperity," the readout said.