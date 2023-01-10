Biden, Obrador in Bilateral Talks Vow to Address Irregular Migration - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during bilateral talks in Mexico City reaffirmed their vows to address irregular migration, the White House said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, while visiting the US southern border for the first time as president, Biden told reporters that he learned more resources are needed to address the recording-breaking levels of arriving migrants over the last two years.

"The two Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to implement innovative approaches to address irregular migration... (and) reaffirmed their commitment to address the root causes of migration," the release said on Monday.

Biden, the release added, discussed the recent announcement of additional enforcement actions and expanded pathways for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans in addressing irregular migration.

The two leaders also discussed the protests in Brazil, cooperation to counter drug trafficking, and reaffirmed their commitment to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to the White House.

Ahead of the meeting, Lopez Obrador called on Biden to end an attitude of "disdain" for Latin America and the Caribbean, AP reported, marking an intense start to a summit of North American leaders.

Biden and Lopez Obrador later went to dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The leaders have gathered for the 10th North American Leaders' Summit, or NALS, on January 9-10.

