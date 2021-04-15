UrduPoint.com
Biden Offered To Meet Putin In Weeks Ahead - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Offered to Meet Putin in Weeks Ahead - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden offered his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the two leaders meet in the coming weeks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We would prefer a stable and predictable relationship with Russia, and that, in turn, requires open lines of communication," Blinken said. "And that's exactly what you saw yesterday with President Biden picking up the phone to call President Putin and also proposing that they meet in the weeks ahead."

