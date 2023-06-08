UrduPoint.com

Biden Offers Canada Additional Assistance In Containing Wildfires - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Biden Offers Canada Additional Assistance in Containing Wildfires - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has held phone talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and offered him additional assistance in the form of all available US firefighting assets to help Canada contain ongoing wildfires, the White House said.

"President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada today to offer additional support to respond to the devasting and historic wildfires burning in Canada. The President has directed his team to deploy all available Federal firefighting assets that can rapidly assist in suppressing fires impacting Canadian and American communities," the White House's statement published on Wednesday read.

Earlier in the day, the White House said it had already sent over 600 firefighters to help contain the wildfires in Canada.

There are currently over 410 active wildfires that have devastated Canadian forests over the last several weeks from the Canadian province of British Columbia to Nova Scotia, Canadian Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said.

Smoke from the fires has compromised the air quality of over 100 million US citizens across 18 states. Over 20,000 Canadian residents were evacuated due to the wildfires as of Monday, the minister added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada White House Columbia Justin Trudeau All From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

45 minutes ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

55 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of cur ..

Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of current financial year in Islamab ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.