Biden Offers Canada Additional Assistance in Containing Wildfires - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has held phone talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and offered him additional assistance in the form of all available US firefighting assets to help Canada contain ongoing wildfires, the White House said.

"President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada today to offer additional support to respond to the devasting and historic wildfires burning in Canada. The President has directed his team to deploy all available Federal firefighting assets that can rapidly assist in suppressing fires impacting Canadian and American communities," the White House's statement published on Wednesday read.

Earlier in the day, the White House said it had already sent over 600 firefighters to help contain the wildfires in Canada.

There are currently over 410 active wildfires that have devastated Canadian forests over the last several weeks from the Canadian province of British Columbia to Nova Scotia, Canadian Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said.

Smoke from the fires has compromised the air quality of over 100 million US citizens across 18 states. Over 20,000 Canadian residents were evacuated due to the wildfires as of Monday, the minister added.