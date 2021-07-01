Biden offers comfort as rescue suspended at Florida building collapse

President Joe Biden sought Thursday to comfort families of people killed or missing in the rubble of a Florida beachfront apartment building, where rescuers suspended their increasingly hopeless task due to dangerous conditions

Surfside, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden sought Thursday to comfort families of people killed or missing in the rubble of a Florida beachfront apartment building, where rescuers suspended their increasingly hopeless task due to dangerous conditions.

The desperate search at the Surfside condo building near Miami took a grim new turn when authorities paused work amid fears that the rest of the structure could also collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky warned that there was "a large column hanging from the structure that could fall" and that movements in the ruins "could cause additional failure of the building." The 18 confirmed dead so far include two children, aged four and 10, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said late Wednesday.

More than 140 others remain unaccounted for and hopes of finding any alive are evaporating.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden left the White House early for Surfside, saying they wanted to support first responders and comfort grieving relatives.

"What you're doing now is just hard as hell," Biden told emergency workers. "I just want to say thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."He was scheduled to spend as much as three hours with families in private.

"The president and the first lady will meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy, offer them comfort during this unimaginable, difficult time," deputy spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.