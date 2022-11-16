UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Biden Offers Duda US Support for Probe Into Missiles Incident in Poland - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda about reports of two Russian missiles purportedly landing in Poland near the border with Ukraine and offered assistance in the ongoing probe into the incident, the White House said in a statement.

"President Duda described Poland's ongoing assessment of the explosion that took place in the eastern part of the country near the border with Ukraine. President Biden offered full US support for and assistance with Poland's investigation," the White House said on Tuesday.

Biden also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the NATO alliance and agreed to have US and Polish officials remain engaged to determine next steps as the investigation proceeds, the White House said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said the United States has no information to corroborate reports of the missiles' origin at this time but is monitoring the situation.

