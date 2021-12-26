Biden Offers His Congratulations After Launch of James Webb Telescope

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden has congratulated everyone who has worked on the James Webb Space Telescope with its successful launch.

"Congratulations @NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and all who made today's launch of the James Webb telescope possible. Webb is a shining example of the power of what we can accomplish when we dream big," Biden said on Twitter on Saturday.

He added that the James Webb telescope project is "a risky endeavor" but "with big risk comes big rewards."

An Ariane 5 rocket carrying the cutting-edge James Webb telescope took off on Saturday from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

The largest and most powerful space telescope ever launched, Webb will replace the famous Hubble telescope. It is currently over 67,800 miles (109,110 kilometers) away from Earth and is on its way to its observing spot, Lagrange point 2 (L2), which is located nearly 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from our home planet.

It will take Webb about one month to reach L2 and it is expected to start taking images of the universe in about six months.