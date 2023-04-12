Close
Biden Offers Indiana Governor Full Support After Fire At Recycling Plant - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Biden Offers Indiana Governor Full Support After Fire at Recycling Plant - White House

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Indiana governor Eric Holcomb and offered his full support and federal assistance following a massive fire at a recycling plant in Richmond, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Indiana governor Eric Holcomb and offered his full support and Federal assistance following a massive fire at a recycling plant in Richmond, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The President spoke by phone to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and offered his full support and any additional federal assistance needed to respond to the fire in Richmond," the White House said in a press release.

Biden also spoke to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to offer federal assistance in response to the Jimmy's Waterhole Fire that started last night, the release said.

On Tuesday, a recycling plant in the US city of Richmond, Indiana caught fire and began emitting toxic smoke with the fire expected to burn for several days, according to local fire services.

According to Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown, firefighters who came to the scene found a trailer that was loaded with an unknown type of plastic and engulfed in flames behind the plant's building, with the fire eventually spreading to the plant.

Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced on social media the evacuation order for people in the nearby area and also stated that the Environmental Protection Agency was on site "evaluating any potential hazards resulting from the fire."

