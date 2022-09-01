WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) US President Joe Biden in a telephone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi offered his full support to help de-escalate tensions in the country, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The President finally offered his full support for Prime Minster Kadhimi's efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming weeks," the White House said in a press release.

Clashes erupted in Baghdad and other provinces on Monday after Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced his party's renunciation of political activity and the curtailment of the work of his party's offices due to the inability to resolve political differences with the government on calling early parliamentary elections and the inability to form a broad coalition in parliament after his faction won elections last fall.

According to the latest data from Iraqi doctors, the death toll during the clashes reached 30, more than 700 people were injured, including 110 security personnel.