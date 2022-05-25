Biden Offers Texas Governor Federal Help in Uvalde School Shooting Probe - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to offer Federal assistance to local and state authorities investigating a shooting that took place at a elementary school that left at least 14 students and one teacher dead, the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden just spoke with Governor Abbott to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX (Texas)," the White House said on Tuesday.

Abbott said in earlier remarks that an 18-year-old gunman identified as Salvador Romas shot and killed 14 students and one teacher in the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde.

Romas also reportedly killed his grandmother prior to killing the other 15 individuals.

Abbott said Romas was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by police officers responding on the scene.

The governor issued a statement that he had directed Texas law enforcement agencies to assist Uvalde law enforcement in the investigation of the shooting.

Vice President Kamala Harris in remarks said "enough is enough" and called on the country to show courage to "take action."