UrduPoint.com

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Homelessness

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Homelessness

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo visited an affordable housing service center in Compton, California, and praised the state's use of the American Rescue Plan's funds to leverage the affordable housing crisis amid the epidemic of homelessness in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo visited an affordable housing service center in Compton, California, and praised the state's use of the American Rescue Plan's funds to leverage the affordable housing crisis amid the epidemic of homelessness in the United States.

"The pandemic dramatically underscored the severity and consequences of the shortage of affordable housing across the country - particularly for low-income renters and communities of color," Adeyemo said. "Treasury is urging state, local and Tribal governments to follow the lead of states like California in dedicating more of their American Rescue Plan funds to build additional affordable housing and lower costs for families.

"

California officials have allocated $5 billion of its more than $7.4 billion State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) for housing, which expanded affordable accommodations statewide and targeted the needs of homeless people.

Adeyemo pointed out that communities around the United States have been struggling with enduring and pervasive shortages in the affordable housing market and the global pandemic has made things worse, particularly for low-income renters and households of color.

That's why state and local governments opting to direct more of their SLFRF funds toward building up the inventory of affordable housing are so important, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Lead United States Market Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 hour ago
 Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Rule ..

Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Dipl ..

Ukraine Envoy Urges Ottawa to Reduce Russia's Diplomatic Presence in Canada

1 hour ago
 Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitu ..

Italian President Cautions Against Negative Attitude Toward Russian Culture

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.