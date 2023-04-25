Biden Officially Announces Will Run for Reelection in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden officially announced on Tuesday his reelection bid for 2024.

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That's why I'm running for reelection as President of the United States.

Join us. Let's finish the job," Biden tweeted.

Vice President Kamala Harris also announced her plans to run for reelection next year.

"As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty”and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it. That's why @JoeBiden and I are running for reelection," she wrote on Twitter.