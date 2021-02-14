UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Officially Nominates Nuland As Under Secretary Of State For Political Affairs

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:30 AM

Biden Officially Nominates Nuland as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has officially nominated Victoria Nuland for the post of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the White House said.

"Victoria Nuland, of Virginia, to be an Under Secretary of State (Political Affairs), vice David Hale," a Saturday White House report on nominations sent to the Senate says.

Biden first announced that he was nominating Victoria Nuland as under secretary for political affairs in January.

Nuland has worked as a US diplomat for 32 years, having served as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, ambassador to NATO, and special envoy and chief negotiator on the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. She has also been posted overseas to Russia, China and Mongolia.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Russia Europe China White House Victoria David Virginia Mongolia January Post

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

6 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

6 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

6 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

6 hours ago

Mayor of France' Trappes Under Close Protection Af ..

6 hours ago

Sharma 161 helps India to 300-6 in second Test

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.