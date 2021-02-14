Biden Officially Nominates Nuland as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has officially nominated Victoria Nuland for the post of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the White House said.

"Victoria Nuland, of Virginia, to be an Under Secretary of State (Political Affairs), vice David Hale," a Saturday White House report on nominations sent to the Senate says.

Biden first announced that he was nominating Victoria Nuland as under secretary for political affairs in January.

Nuland has worked as a US diplomat for 32 years, having served as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, ambassador to NATO, and special envoy and chief negotiator on the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. She has also been posted overseas to Russia, China and Mongolia.