Biden Officially Recognizes 1915 Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Empire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden has officially recognized the Armenian genocide that took place in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.

"Beginning on April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by Ottoman authorities, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination.

We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history," Biden said in a statement on Armenian Remembrance Day.

"The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today," the statement read.