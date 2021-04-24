UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Officially Recognizes 1915 Armenian Genocide In Ottoman Empire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Biden Officially Recognizes 1915 Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Empire

US President Joe Biden has officially recognized the Armenian genocide that took place in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden has officially recognized the Armenian genocide that took place in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.

"Beginning on April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by Ottoman authorities, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination.

We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history," Biden said in a statement on Armenian Remembrance Day.

"The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today," the statement read.

Related Topics

Century April All Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives Cairo

37 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Dubai Intern ..

37 minutes ago

Armenian Prime Minister Thanks Biden for Recognizi ..

2 minutes ago

ADC warns strict action against violation of dengu ..

2 minutes ago

Brother shot dead his brother, his wife in Mansehr ..

3 minutes ago

2 dacoits arrested, weapons, looted items recovere ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.