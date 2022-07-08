UrduPoint.com

Biden Officials Gave Paul Whelan's Family Update On Progress To Secure His Release

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Biden Officials Gave Paul Whelan's Family Update on Progress to Secure His Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Biden administration officials has provided the family of Paul Whelan an update on the progress made toward securing his release from Russia, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Whelan family expressed frustration that President Joe Biden did not call them but did call the relatives of basketball player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia and has pleaded guilty on charges of drug possession.

"Just yesterday, White House staff joined the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (Roger Carstens) on a call with (Paul Whelan's sister) Elizabeth and in fact, the envoy's office, his team, they held a bi-weekly call with Elizabeth to give her updates and pass any information that they can on progress towards securing his release," Kirby said during a conference call.

Paul Whelan, who in addition to being a US citizen is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December 2018 on espionage charges. A court in Moscow sentenced him to 16 years.

He has denied the charges and insisted to have visited Russia because a friend was getting married. Court papers have revealed that he had frequented Russia since 2007.

