Biden OKs Extra US Troops To Eastern Europe, Soldiers To Deploy In Coming Days - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 08:09 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) President Joe Biden has formally approved additional US military deployments to Eastern Europe over the Ukraine crisis, with soldiers departing in the coming days, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing American officials.

The Pentagon is expected to announce later on Wednesday that thousands of additional US forces will deploy to Europe, including some 2,000 troops to Poland and a few thousand to southeastern NATO countries, including Romania, the sources said.

They will be deployed on a bilateral basis with host countries, as there has been no decision to activate a multinational NATO response force.

