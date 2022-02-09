Biden OKs Plan for Troops in Poland to Help Americans Flee Ukraine If War Starts - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The White House has approved a Pentagon plan for US troops in Poland to help Americans flee Ukraine if the situation escalates, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

Some of the 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Corps being deployed to Poland will begin setting up checkpoints and tent camps near the border with Ukraine in coming days to host potential evacuees.

The US forces will only provide logistics support to help coordinate the evacuation of Americans from Poland, after they arrive there from Ukraine, "likely by land and without U.S. military support," the report said.

About 30,000 Americans are said to be currently in Ukraine.