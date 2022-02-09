UrduPoint.com

Biden OKs Plan For Troops In Poland To Help Americans Flee Ukraine If War Starts - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Biden OKs Plan for Troops in Poland to Help Americans Flee Ukraine If War Starts - Reports

The White House has approved a Pentagon plan for US troops in Poland to help Americans flee Ukraine if the situation escalates, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The White House has approved a Pentagon plan for US troops in Poland to help Americans flee Ukraine if the situation escalates, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

Some of the 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Corps being deployed to Poland will begin setting up checkpoints and tent camps near the border with Ukraine in coming days to host potential evacuees.

The US forces will only provide logistics support to help coordinate the evacuation of Americans from Poland, after they arrive there from Ukraine, "likely by land and without U.S. military support," the report said.

About 30,000 Americans are said to be currently in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon White House Poland Border From

Recent Stories

France Might Lift Vaccine Pass Mandate in Spring - ..

France Might Lift Vaccine Pass Mandate in Spring - Government

2 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Claims Secretly Discussing South Osset ..

Saakashvili Claims Secretly Discussing South Ossetia, Abkhazia With Lukashenko i ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Dependency on Imported Energy Decreases by 3% i ..

EU Dependency on Imported Energy Decreases by 3% in 2020 - Eurostat

2 minutes ago
 Situation With Filling of Gas Storage Facilities i ..

Situation With Filling of Gas Storage Facilities in Germany Concerning - Economy ..

2 minutes ago
 59 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

59 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 RWMC disposes of 35 tons of waste daily in Gujjar ..

RWMC disposes of 35 tons of waste daily in Gujjar Khan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>