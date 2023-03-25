UrduPoint.com

Biden On Banking Crisis: It Might Take While To Calm Down, But Understands Unease

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Biden on Banking Crisis: It Might Take While to Calm Down, But Understands Unease

US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that he expects the US banking crisis to calm down after a while but understands there currently exists an unease about the situation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that he expects the US banking crisis to calm down after a while but understands there currently exists an unease about the situation.

"I think it's gonna take a little while for things to just calm down, but I don't see anything on the horizon is about to explode, but I do understand there's an unease about this," Biden said during remarks in Ottawa on Friday.

"These mid-sized banks have to be able to survive and I think they'll be able to do that."

On March 10, US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, which catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.

