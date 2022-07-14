UrduPoint.com

Biden On Israel Trip Pledges To Use All Means To Deny Iran Nuclear Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 08:20 PM

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed on Thursday a Jerusalem US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration saying that they pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed on Thursday a Jerusalem US-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration saying that they pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms.

The declaration was sealed during Biden's trip to Israel.

"The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome. The United States further affirms the commitment to work together with other partners to confront Iran's aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad," it read.

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its nuclear commitments.

After Biden took office, the US entered talks to revive the deal.

