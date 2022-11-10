UrduPoint.com

Biden On Long-Range HIMARS: Not Looking To Supply Ukraine To Strike Russian Territory

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The United States is reluctant to provide Ukraine with long-range munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) due to the possibility they could be used to strike Russian soil, US President Joe Biden said.

"We've not given Ukraine a 'blank check.' There's a lot of things Ukraine wants that we didn't do," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday. "HIMARS have two kinds of rockets you can drop in those: one that goes over 600 miles and one that goes about 160 miles. We didn't give them any ones that go 600 miles because I'm not looking for them to start bombing Russian territory.

"

US Congressman Kevin McCarthy, a favorite to lead House Republicans with their tentative majority in the lower chamber of Congress after the midterm elections, said Republicans would be unwilling to provide Ukraine a "blank check" for military and other aid.

However, Biden said during his remarks that he expects the US aid for Ukraine will continue uninterrupted despite the likely Republican control of the House of Representatives.

