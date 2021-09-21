Biden on Migrant Crisis on US Southern Border: 'We Will Get It Under Control'

Washington will get the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border under control, US President Joe Biden said in response to a question after his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

"We Will Get It Under Control," the US leader said in response to reporters' questions outside the Assembly Hall.

Refugee and migration issues did not feature heavily in Biden's speech to the UN.

His statement comes on the heels of the reports that nearly 13,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, arrived at the Texas border town of Del Rio along the US-Mexico border over the last week.

The migrants waited to be processed in a makeshift camp under an overpass bridge. The situation forced the Federal government to shut down the Del Rio port of entry, which still remains closed.

Many videos from the ground appear to show law enforcement officers on horseback aggressively pushing migrants, prompting Mayorkas to decry the evidence.