WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said he is confident the United States and Russia will be able to work out issues related to arms control regardless of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend Russia's participation in the New START treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced Moscow was pulling out of its long-running talks with the United States for a New START treaty during his Tuesday address to the Federal Assembly. He also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering new nuclear weapons tests.

"Not sure what else he (Putin) was able to say in his speech at the moment, but I think it's a mistake and I'm confident we'll be able to work it out," Biden told ABC news in an interview that aired Wednesday.