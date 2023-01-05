UrduPoint.com

Biden On Putin's Temporary Ceasefire Proposal: 'He Is Trying To Find Some Oxygen'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 11:14 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is "reluctant" with respect to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposition to have an Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and considers it Moscow's attempt to win some extra time on the battlefield

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is "reluctant" with respect to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposition to have an Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine and considers it Moscow's attempt to win some extra time on the battlefield.

"I'm reluctant to respond to anything Putin says," Biden said during a press briefing. "I think he's trying to find some oxygen."

More Stories From World

