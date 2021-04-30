UrduPoint.com
Biden On Situation On US Southern Border: It Is Getting Urgent Action

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:23 PM

US President Joe Biden said that the situation on the southern border of his country was getting urgent action and warned against sending migrant children to the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden said that the situation on the southern border of his country was getting urgent action and warned against sending migrant children to the United States.

"It is getting urgent action now.

For example, a month ago, we had thousands of young kids in custody in places they shouldn't be, controlled by the border control. We have now cut that down dramatically," Biden said in an interview with NBC.

"Do not send your kids, period. They're in jeopardy making that thousand-mile trek. And so what we're doing now is we're going back to those countries in question where most of them are coming from and saying, 'look, you can apply from your country,'" the US leader went on to say.

