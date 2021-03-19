UrduPoint.com
Biden On Talks With Putin: 'I'm Sure We'll Talk At Some Point'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:21 PM

Biden on Talks With Putin: 'I'm Sure We'll Talk at Some Point'

President Joe Biden said on Friday he will likely speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at some point, after his comments this week likening Putin to a "killer".

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Friday he will likely speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at some point, after his comments this week likening Putin to a "killer".

"I'm sure we'll talk at some point," Biden told a news conference held briefly before his visit on Asian families that had become victims of gun violence in Atlanta.

The Kremlin reacted angrily to Biden likening Putin to "a killer" during an interview with ABC, calling the comment unprecedented and describing the relationship between the two countries as "very bad." Putin still invited Biden on Thursday to hold open online talks in the wake of the remarks.

More Stories From World

