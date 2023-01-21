Biden on Tanks: Ukraine Will Get All Help It Needs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) US President Joe Biden, when asked about deliberations among allies to send tanks to Ukraine, told reporters on Friday that Ukraine will get all the help it needs, according to the White House press pool.

"Ukraine is going to get all the help they need," Biden said, as quoted by the press pool.

Earlier in the day, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, following a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, emphasized the important of the United States sending Ukraine modern US tanks and long-range missile systems in order to repel an expected Russian offensive in the coming weeks or months, which will be a critical moment in the conflict.