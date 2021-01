(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US President Joseph Biden on Tuesday will sign an executive order to overhaul the country's immigration system, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"On Tuesday, President Biden will deliver remarks and sign an executive order, advancing the priority to modernize our immigration system," Psaki said during a press briefing.