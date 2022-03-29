Biden On Whether He Would Meet With Putin: It Depends On What He Wants To Talk About
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the possibility of a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin would depend on what the latter wants to talk about.
"It depends on what he wants to talk about," Biden said during a press conference when asked if he would be willing to meet with Putin.