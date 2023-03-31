Biden on WSJ Reporter Gershkovich Detained in Russia: 'Let Him Go'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russia should let Evan Gershkovich go in his first public reaction to the detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges, according to a White House pool report.

"Let him go," Biden said when asked about his message to Russia regarding Gershkovich's case.

On Wednesday, Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage in favor of the United States. The Russian Federal Security Service said that the journalist had been collecting classified information about the activities of one of Russia's military-industrial complex firms.

On Thursday, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention for two months. The Wall Street Journal denies the allegations of espionage. The Russian Foreign Ministry said consular access had been granted to Gershkovich.