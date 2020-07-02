UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Opens Up 12-Point Nationwide Advantage Over Trump In US Presidential Race - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Biden Opens Up 12-Point Nationwide Advantage Over Trump in US Presidential Race - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a 12-point nationwide lead over incumbent US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race, a new Monmouth University poll revealed on Thursday.

"Biden currently holds a 12 point lead in the presidential race," the poll found.

"Biden currently has the support of 53 percent of registered voters and Trump has the support of 41 percent."

The results show that Biden's support has inched forward a percent over the past month and his lead has quadrupled since March.

According to the poll, half of the voters say they are not likely to cast a vote for Trump in November, while 39 percent say the same about his rival.

The United States presidential election is set to held on November 3.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Same Lead United States March November 2020 Race

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

8 minutes ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

9 minutes ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

9 minutes ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

11 minutes ago

London Mayor Says Extra Police to Monitor City on ..

36 minutes ago

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.