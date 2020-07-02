Biden Opens Up 12-Point Nationwide Advantage Over Trump in US Presidential Race - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a 12-point nationwide lead over incumbent US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race, a new Monmouth University poll revealed on Thursday.

"Biden currently holds a 12 point lead in the presidential race," the poll found.

"Biden currently has the support of 53 percent of registered voters and Trump has the support of 41 percent."

The results show that Biden's support has inched forward a percent over the past month and his lead has quadrupled since March.

According to the poll, half of the voters say they are not likely to cast a vote for Trump in November, while 39 percent say the same about his rival.

The United States presidential election is set to held on November 3.