Biden Opposes Bill That Seeks to End Duty Waiver on Solar Cells From Asian Partners - OMB

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Biden administration opposes a bill introduced by Republicans in the US House of Representatives seeking to invalidate a Federal rule that temporarily suspends tariffs on imports of solar cells and modules from four Asian countries, the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.

"The Administration strongly opposes H.J. Res. 39, which would disapprove a rule issued by the Department of Commerce (Commerce) that temporarily suspends the collection of certain duties on imports of solar cells and modules from four Southeast Asian countries: Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam," the White House said in a press release.

President Joe Biden will veto the bill if it reaches his desk and he does not intend to extend the tariff suspension on the four Asian countries when it expires in June 2024, the release said.

Biden is working to prioritize investments that will help build supply chains in the United States, including for solar energy, but it will take time to ramp up production, the release said.

The United States is dependent on imports for solar power products that are important for reducing energy costs for US consumers because of unfair trade practices and underinvestment in domestic manufacturing, the release added.

The legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives in early March by Republican lawmaker Bill Posey.