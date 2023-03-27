UrduPoint.com

Biden Opposes House Republican Energy Bill, Would Veto Its Current Form - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Biden Opposes House Republican Energy Bill, Would Veto Its Current Form - White House

US President Joe Biden opposes House Republicans' legislation to address rising energy costs and would veto the bill in its current form, the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden opposes House Republicans' legislation to address rising energy costs and would veto the bill in its current form, the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.

"Instead of protecting American consumers, it would pad oil and gas company profits - already at record levels - and undercut our public health and environment. The Administration strongly opposes this bill," OMB said in a statement of administration policy. "Therefore, if presented to the President in its current form, he would veto it."

The bill, titled the Lower Energy Costs Act, would increase domestic energy production, reform the permitting process and boost the production and processing of critical minerals, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said.

Families in the United States are struggling due to rising costs caused by Biden's "war" on domestic energy, Scalise said in a statement. Biden is putting US national security at risk by turning to authoritarian countries for oil, the statement said.

"For the last two years, President Biden and his extremist friends in Washington have waged a war on American energy, and hard-working families across the country are paying the price," the statement said. "Voters gave Republicans the majority in Congress to stop this radical anti-American energy agenda, and to take action that will lower prices, and House Republicans listened."

The Biden administration believes the bill is a "thinly veiled" license to pollute the environment and replace pro-consumer policies, the OMB statement said. The bill would raise costs for families by repealing household energy rebates and rolling back investments in clean energy, the statement said.

The Biden administration wants to work in a bipartisan manner with Congress to address energy costs, permitting reform and other energy challenges, the statement added.

The House is expected to work on the Republican energy bill this week, Scalise said in his weekly floor lookout.

Related Topics

Washington Budget White House Company Oil Price United States Congress Gas

Recent Stories

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Cha ..

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Announces Changes in His Cabinet Ahead of L ..

1 minute ago
 The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issu ..

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 2 killed, one injured in road accident in Faisalab ..

2 killed, one injured in road accident in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 The Supreme Court serves notices in plea against K ..

The Supreme Court serves notices in plea against KPK, Punjab elections delay

2 minutes ago
 City Police Officer (CPO visits flour distribution ..

City Police Officer (CPO visits flour distribution points

2 minutes ago
 Moldova to Conduct Joint Military Training With Ro ..

Moldova to Conduct Joint Military Training With Romania, US, UK - Defense Minist ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.