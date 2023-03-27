Biden Opposes House Republican Energy Bill, Would Veto Its Current Form - White House

US President Joe Biden opposes House Republicans' legislation to address rising energy costs and would veto the bill in its current form, the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday

"Instead of protecting American consumers, it would pad oil and gas company profits - already at record levels - and undercut our public health and environment. The Administration strongly opposes this bill," OMB said in a statement of administration policy. "Therefore, if presented to the President in its current form, he would veto it."

The bill, titled the Lower Energy Costs Act, would increase domestic energy production, reform the permitting process and boost the production and processing of critical minerals, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said.

Families in the United States are struggling due to rising costs caused by Biden's "war" on domestic energy, Scalise said in a statement. Biden is putting US national security at risk by turning to authoritarian countries for oil, the statement said.

"For the last two years, President Biden and his extremist friends in Washington have waged a war on American energy, and hard-working families across the country are paying the price," the statement said. "Voters gave Republicans the majority in Congress to stop this radical anti-American energy agenda, and to take action that will lower prices, and House Republicans listened."

The Biden administration believes the bill is a "thinly veiled" license to pollute the environment and replace pro-consumer policies, the OMB statement said. The bill would raise costs for families by repealing household energy rebates and rolling back investments in clean energy, the statement said.

The Biden administration wants to work in a bipartisan manner with Congress to address energy costs, permitting reform and other energy challenges, the statement added.

The House is expected to work on the Republican energy bill this week, Scalise said in his weekly floor lookout.