Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) President Joe Biden said Thursday he is against the proposed sale of US Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel, as election year considerations appeared to outweigh the risk of angering key ally Japan.

Biden's intervention in the planned $14.1 billion acquisition comes less than a month before he hosts Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a state visit to the White House aimed at boosting ties and countering an increasingly assertive China.

But Biden's eye is seemingly on November's US presidential election against Donald Trump, with lawmakers from both sides having joined with unions in opposing the sale of an American manufacturing icon to a foreign owner.

US Steel is based in Pittsburgh in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, which Biden won in the 2020 election and will fight Trump for again this year.

"It is important that we maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steel workers. I told our steel workers I have their backs, and I meant it," Biden said in a statement.

"US Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated."

But Biden did not explicitly say he would block the deal, which has been under a US Federal review of how it affects national security interests since it was announced in December.

US Steel shares were down 2.1 percent Thursday morning after Biden's comments.

In a joint statement, Nippon Steel and US Steel said they believed the deal should go through, saying it reflected the "close alliance between Japan and the United States."

"We welcome the administration's scrutiny of the transaction, as an objective and comprehensive review of this transaction will demonstrate that it strengthens US jobs, competition, and economic and national security," they said.

"We will continue to advocate for this deal, and we are confident that fair and thoughtful evaluation will result in its approval."

- 'Horrible' -

The proposed sale has become a political football in the United States.

Trump said in February that he would halt the "horrible" deal if he wins a second White House term.

"I would block it instantaneously. Absolutely," he said.

The situation goes to the heart of Biden's election manifesto pledge to rebuild American manufacturing, with concerns that a foreign takeover could send the wrong signal to the electorate.

"To see a major steel company, emblematic of the kind of manufacturing that the administration wants to bring back here, be sold to a foreign entity would be regarded as counter to policy efforts so far," said Thibault Denamiel of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

This could also be seen as running against Biden's campaign trail promises, Denamiel told AFP.

Biden has been wooing unions ahead of the election as he competes with Trump for vital working class voters.

Unions have reacted with fury to the proposed deal, despite the combined company's vow to honor contract agreements between US Steel and the United Steelworkers union.

The transaction has also drawn bipartisan howls on Capitol Hill, with Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman previously calling the deal "absolutely outrageous."

Trump-allied Ohio Senator JD Vance and two other Republicans asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to block it, calling domestic steel production "vital to US national security."

Biden's stance does not necessarily signal growing opposition to foreign firms acquiring US business across all sectors, Denamiel said, noting that steel is a politically prominent topic.

But this could frustrate Japan's government as US economic security policies, including a push to diversify from Chinese dominance in key supply chains, require allies' support.

"The United States must also show that it has its partners' backs; opposing Nippon Steel's acquisition is not a step in that direction," Denamiel added.

The firms in December asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) -- an interagency body established to review foreign takeovers of US firms -- to evaluate the deal.