Biden Opposes US House Appropriations Bills for 'Partisan' Policy Provisions - White House

US President Joe Biden opposes the passage of the upcoming House of Representatives appropriations bills for including provisions that counter the policy initiatives of his administration, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden opposes the passage of the upcoming House of Representatives appropriations bills for including provisions that counter the policy initiatives of his administration, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Monday.

"House Republicans had an opportunity to engage in a productive, bipartisan appropriations process, but instead, with just over two months before the end of the fiscal year, are wasting time with partisan bills that cut domestic spending to levels well below the Fiscal Responsibility Act agreement and endanger critical services for the American people," the OMB said in a statement.

The draft appropriations bills include "partisan" policy provisions that impact access to abortions, healthcare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, etc. (LGBT) community, diversity programs and climate change initiatives, the statement said.

The White House issued statements opposing passage of the Department of Veterans Affairs, agriculture, and food and Drug Administration appropriations bills, which the House of Representatives is set to consider this week.

The Biden administration stands ready to engage with members of Congress in a bipartisan appropriations process to enact "responsible" spending bills that fully fund Federal agencies, the statement said.