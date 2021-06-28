Biden Ordered Airstrikes on Iran-Backed Militia to Limit Escalation - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden ordered US airstrikes against Iran-backed militia forces in Iraq and Syria in order to limit escalation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The president's view is that it was necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action," Psaki told reporters.

"These strikes [were] designed to limit the risk of escalation."

The Biden administration is briefing members of Congress and sent some notifications to other staff members prior to the attack, Psaki said. She added that the United States is in close touch with its partners in the region about the situation.