Biden Ordered Federal Aid to California to Fight Wildfires - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has ordered federal aid to four California counties to fight wildfires, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires beginning on July 14, 2021, and continuing. The President's action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Lassen, Nevada, Placer, and Plumas," the statement said.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Federal funding also is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance in the counties of Lassen, Nevada, Placer, and Plumas," it said.