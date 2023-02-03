Biden Orders Drawdown of $425Mln in Weapons for Ukraine as Part of New $2.2Bln Aid Package

US President Joe Biden has sent a memorandum to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken delegating him to direct a drawdown of $425 million in defense articles for Ukraine as part the new $2.2 billion military package for the country, the White House announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden has sent a memorandum to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken delegating him to direct a drawdown of $425 million in defense articles for Ukraine as part the new $2.2 billion military package for the country, the White House announced on Friday.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $425 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," Biden said in the memorandum.