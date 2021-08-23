Biden Orders Emergency Assistance to Vermont Amid Tropical Storm Henri - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden has approved the emergency declaration and federal assistance to support the state of Vermont after tropical storm Henri hit the state on the weekend, the White House said on Monday.

"Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Vermont and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Henri beginning on August 22, 2021, and continuing," White House said in a release.

The US Department of Homeland Security and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) will coordinate the disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering of the local population resulting from the emergency conditions, the release said.

Emergency protective measures, which include evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding and will be distributed at the discretion of FEMA, the release added.

Tropical storm Henri is the second storm that hits the Northeast region of the United States this season following Elsa storm in July. On Sunday, Henri began its descent on the state of Vermont and is expected to bring the most precipitation and possible flooding on Monday.

Besides Vermont, the storm came down on the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut on Sunday and prompted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency on Saturday.